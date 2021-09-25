City of El Paso to provide Covid vaccine booster shots

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas —Beginning Monday, the City of El Paso said it will begin to administer the Covid-19 Pfizer booster vaccine to eligible adults who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago.

"Although immunity in the fully vaccinated has been found to be high several months after administration, a booster shot can help strengthen protection against severe disease in populations whose immunity may have started to diminish and who are at high risk of exposure to Covid-19 or complications from severe disease," said the booster announcement issued Saturday by the city.

Individuals recommended for the Pfizer booster include...

People 65 years and older and residents of long-term care settings

People 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions

People 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions, based on their individual benefits and risks

People 18-64 years of age who are at increased risk for Covid-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

"It’s important to note that this applies only to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and only to people 18 years and older. The CDC does not recommend booster doses for recipients of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines at this time. Mixing and matching vaccine brands is not currently authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or recommended by the CDC," the city statement noted.

It added, "The FDA is currently reviewing data for a Moderna booster. If and when the Moderna booster is approved the City will administer accordingly. The FDA has not received an application from Johnson & Johnson for a booster of its vaccine."

The City of El Paso will administer the Pfizer booster by appointment only the following locations:

301 George Perry

8 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday

El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza

Noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday

City of El Paso Covid-19 Clinics

8 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

7380 Remcon

9341 Alameda

9566 Railroad

To make an appointment visit EPCovidVaccine.com and click on the registration form. Residents can also call (915) 212-6843.