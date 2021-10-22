City of El Paso to provide Moderna, J&J vaccine booster shots

EL PASO, Texas – The City of El Paso announced it will now administer booster doses for Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccines - in addition to Pfizer's - beginning Monday, allowing many more El Pasoans to get booster shots.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control have endorsed a mix-and-match approach to boosters, and city officials said eligible El Pasoans can choose whichever vaccine they wish as a booster.

For those who received a Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series...

• 65 years and older

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago, according to the CDC.

The city will offer all three booster shots by appointment only at the following locations as of Monday:

301 George Perry

8 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday

El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza

Noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday

City of El Paso Covid-19 Clinics

8 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton) 7380 Remcon 9341 Alameda 9566 Railroad

To make an appointment visit EPCovidVaccine.com and click on the registration form. Residents can also call (915) 212-6843.