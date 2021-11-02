El Paso Children’s Hospital begins giving Covid vaccine shots to kids after CDC’s ok

EL PASO, Texas -- After the U.S. Centers for Disease Control authorized the Emergency Use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, El Paso Children's Hospital administered the Borderland's first vaccines for kids on Tuesday evening.

Officials said the hospital is receiving a limited number of doses and indicated parents can call 915-298-5433 or visit elpasochildrens.org/vaccine for registration information as it is made available. Hospital leaders emphasized that registration is by appointment only and no walk-ins are accepted.

The CDC, in granting its approval, said it considers the vaccine safe and effective at preventing Covid-19 in children, including severe illness and death.

RELATED STORY: CDC gives final approval for Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for kids

Doctors said although fewer children have been infected with Covid-19 compared to adults, children can still get sick from Covid and spread it to others. They added that children who are fully vaccinated may resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic - and people regardless of age are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

El Paso Children's Hospital put out the following list of ten fast facts for parents that address many frequently asked questions:

1. You may schedule a Covid-19 vaccine at ElPasoChildrens.org/vaccine.

2. The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will be given to children as an injection into the muscle.

3. The vaccine includes the same mRNA and lipids but different inactive ingredients compared to the vaccine that has been used under EUA in individuals 12 years of age and older.

4. The vaccine has been shown to prevent Covid-19.

5. For children 5 through 11 years of age, there are no other Covid-19 vaccines available under Emergency Use Authorization other than the Pfizer-BioNTeech vaccine.

6. Covid-19 vaccines have been used under the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history, which includes studies in adolescents.

7. Booster Shot: Your child will need a second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 about 3 weeks after their first shot.

8. Children 5-11 receive a smaller dosage of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine than adults.

9. Your child can’t get Covid-19 from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

10. Data has not yet been submitted to FDA on administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the same time with other vaccines.

For more information from the FDA about the Covid-19 vaccine for children, including possible side effects, you can click here.