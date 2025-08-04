How to add locations and predictive alerts on the KVIA Weather App

After downloading the KVIA Weather App, you will be able to add locations and set up predictive alerts.

From the homepage, start by selecting “Alerts.” This screen will tell you if there are any active alerts, or if any have been issued recently. In the upper right-hand corner of the screen, tap the Location icon. The app defaults to your current location, but you can add locations by clicking this “Plus” sign. At the top of the next page, enter the city, zip or exact address for the location you want to add. Next, give the location a name.

Now that your location is saved, it will bring you back to a screen that allows you to customize alerts. To start, select the drop-down arrow next to your new location. That will allow you to make this location the default when you open the app.

To customize your alerts, select “Edit.” That will bring you to this screen which, by default, turns all alerts on. To turn any of them off, simply select the toggle button.

Under “Severe Weather Alerts,” you can turn on four alerts that help keep you AHEAD of the storm. The predictive alerts are listed as Dangerous Storm Approaching, Lightning in Area, Storms in Area, Twisting Storm Approaching. In this section, you can also turn on alerts from the National Weather Service. Once you’ve made your selections, be sure to hit “Save” at the top of the screen.