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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm temps breezy conditions

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:52 AM
Published 6:33 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesdays forecast will lean warm, dry and potentially breezy.

Today will be a bit more comfortable when it comes to winds. We will see minor breezes develop at most as temperatures climb this afternoon. Blowing dust and sand is not likely to be an issue.

We woke to temperatures in the 60s this morning. Those temps will climb into the 90s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 92, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 90.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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