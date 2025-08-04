In this article, learn how to set up alerts on the KVIA Weather App. When you first download the app, it will ask if we can use your location. Please select “Allow While Using the App,” so we can send alerts based on your GPS location.

You’ll also be asked if we can send you notifications, so please select “Allow.” Once the app opens, scroll down the homepage and select “Alerts.” This screen will tell you if there are any active alerts, or if any have been issued recently.

In the upper right-hand corner of the screen, tap the Location icon. This screen will default to your current location, based on your phone’s GPS coordinates. Select “Alerts” to toggle them on. Next, select the drop-down arrow next to “My Current Location” and then “Edit.” That will bring you to this screen which, by default, turns all alerts on. To turn any of them off, simply select the toggle button. Once you’ve made your selections, be sure to hit “Save” at the top of the screen.

