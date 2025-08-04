How to set up Geo-Targeted First Alerts on the KVIA Weather App

In this article, you can learn how to receive a push notification any time we issue a First Alert from the ABC-7 Stormtrack Weather team.

When you first download the KVIA Weather App, it will ask if we can use your location. Please select “Allow While Using the App” option so we can send alerts based on your GPS location. You’ll also be asked if we can send you notifications, so please select “Allow.”

Once the app opens, scroll down the homepage and select “Alerts.” This screen will tell you if there are any active alerts, or if any have been issued recently. In the upper right-hand corner of the screen, tap the location icon. This screen will default to your current location, based on your phone’s GPS coordinates. So, remember to make sure your “Alerts” are toggled in your phone’s settings.

Next, select the drop-down arrow next to “My Current Location” and then “Edit.” That will bring you to this screen which, by default, turns all alerts on. To turn any of them off, simply select the toggle button.

Next, I’m scroll down to “System Generated Messages.” Be sure the “Message From Trained Personnel” is turned on. That way, you’ll be the first to learn when an ABC-7 First Alert is issued. Once you’ve made all your selections, be sure to hit “Save” at the top of the screen. Then go back to the homepage of the app to explore live ABC-7 StormTRACK Radar, watch a video forecast, and check the ABC-7 TrafficTrack.