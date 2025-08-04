How to use the KVIA News App

ABC-7 is thrilled to show you the features of the ABC-7 Mobile News App. To find it in the app store, search for “KVIA ABC-7 El Paso News.”

Once you have the app downloaded, it will open to the latest stories, videos, and livestreams being produced by ABC-7 News throughout El Paso and the Borderland to the Mesilla Valley and Las Cruces.

Starting at the top, you can watch ABC-7 newscasts anytime you’re on the go. You can also close the app and keep the livestream playing while you multi-task. One of the best features of the app is right below the livestream; that’s where you’ll find Urgent Breaking News and Severe Weather Alerts. When you download the app, make sure you enable notifications so you’ll receive push alerts as well.

Next, navigate to the launch menu at the bottom of the screen. Select “SECTIONS” to open the hamburger menu so you can review and go directly to any section of the app. “WEATHER” takes you to the most recent forecast from Doppler Dave and the ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather team. “VIDEO” takes you back to the newscast livestream, or you can click “VIDEOS” to watch individual stories. “SHARE” lets you send tips, pictures or videos straight to the ABC-7 news desk. And “HOME” takes you back to the homepage.

The app is also customizable, so you can arrange the content just the way you like it. Simply scroll down to the bottom of the screen and select “CUSTOMIZE PAGE.” That will bring up this menu allowing you to add or delete sections on your personalized homepage.