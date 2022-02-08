Baby hit with electrical cord; Vinton man arrested

EL PASO, Texas - Arturo Hernandez of Vinton was arrested and charged with injury to a child by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called out to the 200 block of Holguin on a family violence call on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation revealed Hernandez had intentionally struck a one-year-old baby in the face with an electrical cord. It left a large welt under the baby's eye. Deputies took Hernandez into custody and charged him with one count of injury to a child.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $10,000 split bond and remains behind bars.