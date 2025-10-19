Breaking news: barricaded subject in custody

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New Sunday morning, October 19th, police have one person in custody after responding to a barricaded subject on the 6000 block of Honeybee Court.

Police later sent out an alert that the person was soon after in custody.

ABC-7 crews arrived at the scene. They say police units are still on the 6000 block of Honeybee Court. They say the CIT team is there as well.

This is a developing story. Check back on KVIA.COM for further updates.