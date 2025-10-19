Skip to Content
Email Alert - Breaking News

Breaking news: barricaded subject in custody

By
Updated
today at 9:24 AM
Published 9:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New Sunday morning, October 19th, police have one person in custody after responding to a barricaded subject on the 6000 block of Honeybee Court.

Police later sent out an alert that the person was soon after in custody.

ABC-7 crews arrived at the scene. They say police units are still on the 6000 block of Honeybee Court. They say the CIT team is there as well. 

This is a developing story. Check back on KVIA.COM for further updates.

Article Topic Follows: Email Alert - Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.