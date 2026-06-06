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ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Storm chances fade this weekend as triple-digit heat returns to the Borderland

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Published 7:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – A few thunderstorms remain possible Saturday, mainly east of the Rio Grande, before a hotter and drier pattern settles into the Borderland.

According to the National Weather Service, isolated thunderstorms could develop Saturday afternoon across the Sacramento Mountains and parts of Otero County. Any storms that form may produce gusty outflow winds, lightning, and brief heavy rain.

By Sunday, thunderstorm activity is expected to diminish as a strengthening ridge of high pressure builds across the region. Temperatures will climb quickly, with many lowland communities reaching the upper 90s and lower 100s.

The National Weather Service says several locations could experience their first 100-degree day of the season Sunday through Wednesday. El Paso is forecast to reach the upper 90s this weekend before temperatures climb into the triple digits early next week.

While most of the Borderland stays dry, forecasters will continue monitoring isolated mountain storm chances next week. Temperatures are expected to remain above normal through much of the upcoming week.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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