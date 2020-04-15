Virtual prom set for Borderland high school students on Saturday night

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- It’s practically a right of passage for a high school senior, and no we aren’t talking about walking across the stage for their diploma — we are talking about prom.

With Covid-19 shutting events down everywhere — proms have also made the list.

“We just want to bring the party to you," said Dominique Diaz, owner of Live Music Entertainment of El Paso.

The company has hosted prom parties for high schools for years — now they are going online.

“You’re not going to be able to be here physically but hopefully looking at this, hearing the music,” Diaz said.

Diaz is also challenging students to go all in.

“Get dressed, open up some space to dance,” Diaz said.

Diaz tells ABC-7 that the online prom party will be interactive as well.

“For sure we are going to be doing some giveaways, interacting with the

crowd and we’re going to be taking some requests so whatever they want to

listen to,” Diaz said.

And while you might not be able to have a bunch of friends over, you can

invite your mom, or your cats.

“This isn’t just for students, this is for your family, for everybody, it’s

something to just get our minds off of things and have a good time,” Diaz

said.

LME is going to stream the prom party Saturday, April 18, at 9 p.m. Click

here for the link to their social media page.