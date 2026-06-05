Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rain chances continue today

KVIA
By
New
Published 5:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are no longer under an ABC-7 First Alert rain chances will still be present although they will decrease.

Today we woke to temps in the 60s El Paso is expected to reach a high of 88, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 86.

Today rain chances still continue however they are leaning weaker than yesterday dropping to about 20%.

We will warm over the next few days, by this weekend we could reach our first triple digit temps of the year.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.