The Nate-ure Report: Earth Day calls for global awareness

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday was Earth Day, a worldwide appreciation for our planet and its conservation.

And what better way to show an appreciation for the great outdoors than with a special holiday edition of "The Nate-ure Report!"

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day’s celebration, and the milestone is a reinforcement of the care necessary for our planet.

At the El Paso Zoo, animals, plants and humans intersect daily, and conservation is key.

“One of the things we do here at the zoo is we recycle everything," says Pam Agullo of the El Paso Zoo Society. "Everything that can be recycled is recycled here."

Waterfalls at the zoo are made from re-used water, and staff uses recycled cardboard for animal enrichment.

The Zoo Society hopes earth day opens the eyes of the public to making a difference on the planet.

“The effect that our everyday actions have on the planet ultimately add up," states Agullo, who also holds the tile of Mrs. Texas Earth.

"We cannot just act on Earth Day. We have to raise awareness so that everybody can contribute either at-home activities or in their daily lives, and all of those littles acts ultimately will add up.”

If nothing else, it’s an appreciation of the wonders around us. And it’s a beautiful day, so take it in o Earth Day 2020.

Tune into "The Nate-ure Report" on ABC-7 at 6.