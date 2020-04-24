Well-known Las Cruces vocalist brings his music to retirement community, while social distancing

Entertainment

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A well-known Borderland vocalist is sharing his gift of music with some of the community members in a senior living facility in Las Cruces.

Orlando Jimenez has been singing professionally for 30 years, and this week he shared that gift with the residents of Good Samaritan Village, a retirement community.

He sang in Spanish, he sang opera and he sang songs of the 50's and 60's, with many residents coming out to their balconies to listen and dance.

To respect safe distancing, Jimenez performed from the sidewalks and lawns adjoining the apartment complexes.