Speaking Rock Entertainment Center to reopen from virus hiatus on May 11
EL PASO, Texas -- The Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, a tribal run recreational venue in El Paso's Lower Valley, announced Monday evening that it plans to reopen next Monday, May 11 at noon. But it will comes with capacity limits and rules requiring face coverings and social distancing.
Speaking Rock has been completely closed since March 19, when it ceased operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement and video (view at top of article) posted to social media, Speaking Rock said it decided to reopen after the recent easing of restrictions for some El Paso businesses as a result of a directive from Texas' governor.
Speaking Rock leadership said it had been "diligently cleaning, disinfecting, and preparing our facility" for the reopening. They also said they would continue utilizing "an electrostatic sprayer that atomizes an eco-friendly disinfectant" which provides "a safe and efficient way of rapidly and frequently disinfecting our facility."
When it reopens, tribal officials said daily operating hours will be noon to 1 a.m. and they outlined the following rules that will be in effect at Speaking Rock
- To ensure we continue to follow social distancing standards, we will be limiting our occupancy capacity to 25% or less. Certain sections of the building will be temporarily closed off. Our bars will also be temporarily closed. We are happy to say our restaurant WILL be open but with a limited menu.
- All employees and guests will be required to wear a mask or face cover to enter Speaking Rock and will be required to keep it on while inside the building, no exceptions. Unfortunately, if you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask or face cover at all times you will not be allowed to enter. We have disposable masks on hand to issue out if you do not have one, but we encourage everyone to bring their own mask or face covers in the event our supply runs out. Please note, masks, face covers, or head covers with an offensive or intimidating nature will not be allowed.
- As an added precaution we will also be taking guests’ and employees’ temperatures with an infrared thermometer prior to entering the building. Any guest or employee who has a fever will not be allowed to enter the property.
- Our entire facility will now be Non-smoking to guests as well as employees. People who wish to smoke may do so at our designated smoking area outside the building.
- Everyone will be required to adhere to the (6) six foot distance rule between people at all times. This will also apply and be enforced even if you are accompanied by friends or family.
- Good hygiene is important in the fight of infectious diseases. Sanitizer stations are placed in several locations throughout the property for your convenience.
- Seating inside the building are placed at certain distances and in designated spots. They are not allowed to be moved. Please do not take unoccupied chairs and move them around.
