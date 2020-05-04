Speaking Rock Entertainment Center to reopen from virus hiatus on May 11

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- The Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, a tribal run recreational venue in El Paso's Lower Valley, announced Monday evening that it plans to reopen next Monday, May 11 at noon. But it will comes with capacity limits and rules requiring face coverings and social distancing.

Speaking Rock has been completely closed since March 19, when it ceased operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement and video (view at top of article) posted to social media, Speaking Rock said it decided to reopen after the recent easing of restrictions for some El Paso businesses as a result of a directive from Texas' governor.

Speaking Rock leadership said it had been "diligently cleaning, disinfecting, and preparing our facility" for the reopening. They also said they would continue utilizing "an electrostatic sprayer that atomizes an eco-friendly disinfectant" which provides "a safe and efficient way of rapidly and frequently disinfecting our facility."

When it reopens, tribal officials said daily operating hours will be noon to 1 a.m. and they outlined the following rules that will be in effect at Speaking Rock