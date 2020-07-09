‘The Crown’ will get a 6th season, Netflix confirms

Entertainment

“The Crown” series creator Peter Morgan had announced season 5 would be its last.

Turns out, he had a change of heart.

Netflix revealed Thursday that its hit series, which focuses on the British royal family, has been renewed for a sixth and final season.

“As we started to discuss the story lines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan said in a statement.

The streaming giant also confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix in addition to the previously announced five!”

In January, Morgan, who also executive produced “The Crown,” explained his prior decision to bring the show to an end.

“At the outset I had imagined ‘The Crown’ running for six seasons, but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop,” he said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.”

No word yet on when the new season will begin filming.