El Paso County Coliseum to feature Mexican band Intocable in drive-in concert

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso County Coliseum will have its first-ever drive-in concert, featuring Mexican band Intocable.

The concert will be at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 7th.

Concert-goers will be able drive into the coliseum parking lot and view the concert from their cars and within their parking space.

A maximum of four people will be allowed per car, and there will be an empty parking space between each vehicle to keep a 10-foot gap between vehicles.

Attendees will be able to see the performers from the stage and from several large screens.

Restrooms will be located inside the coliseum and they will be sanitized after each use.

Every person who enters the building must wear a face mask at all times; their hands will be sanitized and their temperature will be checked before entering the building. Social distancing of 6 feet will be enforced while using the restrooms.

“After the live music industry has been on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, promoters are looking for different and creative ways to revive the concert-going experience” while still adhering to health directives, said Brian Kennedy, chairman of the El Paso County Coliseum.

“We are proud to have the ideal premises for a family friendly and healthy environment – a drive-in concert,” Kennedy said.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Tickemaster.com or at the Coliseum box office.