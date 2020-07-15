Kanye West dropping out of 2020 presidential race

Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY -- Kanye West's run for the 2020 presidency is reportedly over just as quickly as it started.

Less than two weeks after the July 4th announcement of the 43-year-old rapper tweeted intentions to campaign for the White House, New York Magazine's Intelligencer reports that he's withdrawn his bid.

Steve Kramer, a member of the Yeezy designer's campaign team, reportedly told the outlet, "He's out."

"I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions," he added. "Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level…any candidate running for president for the first time goes through these hiccups."

Although a specific reason behind West's reason to drop out was not given at the time, it should be noted that he missed the deadline to be put on Nevada's ballot and his team was working swiftly to get the 132,781 valid signatures from Florida votes needed by July 15 to get him on the Sunshine State's ballot.