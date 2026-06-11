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ABC-7 First Alert: Heat advisory continues!

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today at 6:53 AM
Published 6:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for dangerous heat in the Borderland once again!

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for El Paso County:

We started this morning off already warm with temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. By lunchtime expect above average temps with a high of 104 El Paso, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 102.

Triple digit temps will stick around as we approach your weekend. Rain chances will climb into your weekend as well.

Take breaks in the shade and don't forget that water!!

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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