MTV VMA performances will take place outside amid pandemic

Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards will be unlike the any of the event’s previous shows.

Although the broadcast will go on despite the coronavirus pandemic, producers have made major adjustments for health precautions.

The backdrop for this year’s show will be New York City, featuring performances set outside, with limited or no live audiences.

Keke Palmer is set to host.

Performing and presenting:

BTS will make their first VMA performance debut with their new single, “Dynamite.” Miley Cyrus is set to perform her new single, “Midnight Sky.” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s will sing “Rain on Me.” You’ll also be treated to performances by Black Eyed Peas, CNCO, The Weeknd, Da Baby, Doja Cat and Maluma. Presenters include Bebe Rexha, Bella Hadid, Drew Barrymore, Jaden Smith, Kelly Clarkson, Machine Gun Kelly and more.

Honoring frontline medical workers

The event will pay tribute frontline medical workers, “who kept everyone going with their impromptu and off-the-cuff performances,’ according to MTV.

The nominees:

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead in nominations with nine, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six. They’re all in contention for video of the year, along with Eminem, Taylor Swift, Future/Drake and Juice WRLD. MTV has created two new categories — best music video from home and best quarantine performance — for artists who have best adapted their craft for the times. Click here for full list of the nominees.

Where to watch

The 2020 MTV VMAs will air on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 8pm EST on MTV.