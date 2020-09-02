Country music star Jon Pardi promises a fun time for Minerpalooza virtual concert

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP Miner fans don't have to worry about missing this years Minerpalooza due to the pandemic. The 30th Minerpalooza celebration will be going virtual this year.

The Celebration will begin with a pre-show broadcast live at Minerpalooza.com this Friday Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. Right after the pre-show event, Miner fans can turn on their TV's and enjoy this year's headlining act, country music superstar Jon Pardi.

Known for his neo-traditional style, Jon Pardi will perform a 50 minute concert on the El Paso/Las Cruces CW. Pardi was recently nominated for a Country Music Awards (CMA) for Album of the year for 'Heartache Medication.'

ABC-7's Iris Lopez sat down with Pardi over a zoom call to catch up with him and talk about how he plans on getting Miner fans on their feet while they watch the concert at home. (You can watch it in the video player at the top of this article.)