El Paso luchador ‘Cassandro El Exotico’ to be portrayed in Amazon film by Mexican actor Gael García Bernal

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso professional wrestler "Cassandro El Exotico" is having his life story dramatized in the first narrative film based on his larger-than-life persona.

A well-known Mexican actor will play Cassandro in a new Amazon film.

"I could just cross the border and go to a lucha libre and that was my therapy from the weekend," said Saul Armedariz, known in the ring as Cassandro El Exotico.

"I grew up between fronteras, Juarez and El Paso. One of the biggest sports here was lucha libre," said Armendariz.

He has graced the ring as Cassandro El Exotico for over 32 years, but being a professional wrestler wasn't always his passion.

"I ended up being a wrestler by error. My friend told me, 'Hey come and train with us.' I was like, 'Nombre estas loca! I'm not gonna do lucha libre,'" Armendariz said.

That accidental visit to the gym helped Saul transform into the person he is today.

"I found myself in lucha libre. I first discovered who I was not, and then I discovered who I was then," Armendariz said.

Now, the rest of the world will be able to watch Armendariz journey as Mexican actor, Gael García Bernal, portrays Cassandro El Exotico in a new film for Amazon.

"A month ago, I got a call from Roger Ross Williams, the director, and he was like, 'Guess what? We got the green light from Amazon.' I was like, yes finally," Armendariz said, "It's from a Fronteristo Chicano little boy who grew up fatherless. He struggled a lot in life being born in border cities, with an identity issue as well since I was 7 years old."

For Armendariz, this film is about more than his struggles as a child.

It's about encouraging other young kids to never let obstacles get in their way of reaching for their dreams.

"The message and purpose of the film is that regardless of how many times you fall down, you get up and believe in yourself. Find your identity. Embrace it fly and give it away," Armendariz said.



Filming for the movie is set to begin January of next year in Mexico City.