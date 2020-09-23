El Paso’s own Khalid among top nominees for 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Entertainment

LOS ANGLES, California -- Lil Nas X follows Post Malone with 13 nominations for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The "Old Town Road" singer is up for Best Male Artist, Best Billboard Artist, Best streaming performance, Best rapper, and the Billboard Chart Achievement Award against the likes of Mariah Carey.

"13 Billboard Award nominations!!" Lil Nas X tweeted. "LETS GOOOO!"

El Paso native Khalid landed 12 nominations, including Best New Artist and Best Album on the Billboard 200 for 2019's Free Spirit.

Lizzo came close with 11 noms in categories for Top R&B and Rap, including Top R&B Female against Summer Walker and Beyoncé, the latter of whom's also nominated for Best R&B Album for 2019's Homecoming: The Live Album.

DaBaby grabbed hold of seven nominations, including Top New Artist, and Best Rap Album, for Kirk. Meanwhile, Chris Brown and Drake's "No Guidance" landed three nominations for Top Streaming Song, Top Collaboration, and Top R&B Song.

Kanye West and Kirk Franklin are the only two nominees for Best Gospel Song.

Kelly Clarkson will return as host for the Billboard Music Awards, which will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles October 14 on NBC.

For the full list of nominees, head over to Billboard.com.