Grammy Award-winners ‘For King and Country’ to perform drive-in concert in El Paso

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas – Four-time Grammy Award-winners For King and Country will be coming to El Paso.

The Christian pop duo will give a drive-in concert at the El Paso County Coliseum starting at 8 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Ticket prices start at $79 and will go on sale Oct. 9, with a pre-sale on Oct. 8. Use the code “drummer” for the presale.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, universe.com, by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or at the El Paso County Box Office at (915) 533-9899.