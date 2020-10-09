Dwayne Johnson surpasses 200 million Instagram followers, is most followed American man

Entertainment

HOLLYWOOD, California -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has officially surpassed 200 million followers on Instagram.

The "Jumanji" star, who is the most followed American man on the platform, marked his social media achievement by posting a video of him dressed up and taking a celebratory shot.

"Always speak your truth," Johnson wrote alongside the clip. "And when you do speak your truth - do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable - when you approach with dignity and care - on the other side of discomfort - is clarity and progress."

The former WWE star then thanked his fans for giving him the space to speak his truth.

"You have my word, I'll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE," Johnson continued. "That's my lesson I've learned."

While he said he is proud to have hit this milestone, it's most important to him that he's "the #1 daddy at home" to daughters Simone, 19, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2.

Johnson is not the most followed man on Instagram worldwide, though. That honor still belongs to Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently has 239 million followers.

This comes after Ariana Grande recently garnered 200 million Instagram followers, becoming the first woman to do so. The pop star currently has 203 million followers.

Following close behind Grande, the most followed women on Instagram worldwide are Kylie Jenner with 197 million followers and Selena Gomez with 194 million followers.