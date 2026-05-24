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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Memorial Day storms possible as Borderland warms into the 90s

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Published 2:26 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Warm and mostly dry weather will continue across the Borderland through the holiday weekend, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to return on Memorial Day.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s Monday across the lowlands.

Storm chances begin increasing Sunday afternoon over the mountains before becoming more widespread Monday afternoon and evening, especially east of El Paso and across the Sacramento Mountains.

Forecasters say storms could produce sudden heavy rain, gusty outflow winds, and lightning.

A few lingering storm chances may continue Tuesday over eastern areas before drier weather returns later in the week.

By Wednesday through Saturday, dry southwest flow is expected to keep skies mostly clear with seasonable temperatures across the Borderland.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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