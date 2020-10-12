Khalid’s foundation to give out 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to Borderland families

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas – R & B singer Khalid’s charitable foundation is teaming up with some community partners to provide 1,000 Borderland families with all the ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal.

The El Paso native's Great Khalid Foundation announced Monday it will have the Great Thanksgiving Giveaway on Nov. 21.

Each participating family will get a box with enough food to feed four to six people. It will include a turkey, sides and a pie.

The foundation has teamed up with the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso and Townsquare Media and other sponsors to put on the event.

You can visit TheGreatKhalidFoundation.org to find out more about the program or to make a donation. Sponsorship packages are still available through Townsquare Media.