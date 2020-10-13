Park University goes online to end semester, picks Travel Channel host for graduation

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- Park University, which has three campuses in the Borderland, will go to fully remote learning for the last two weeks of the fall semester, the school announced Tuesday.

Park University campuses across the country, including those in El Paso and at Fort Bliss and Holloman Air Force Base, will go remote for the weeks of Nov. 30 and Dec. 7.

The university cited concern over Thanksgiving travel helping to increase the risk of Covid-19 spread on campuses.

The university also announced that it will have an all-university commencement ceremony for the first time at 11 a.m. Mountain Time on Dec. 12.

Anthony Melchiorri, a 1990 Park graduate and U.S. military veteran, will be the keynote speaker. Melchiorri is the host, co-creator and co-executive producer for Travel Channel’s “Hotel Impossible.”