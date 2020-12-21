Ed Sheeran releases new song ‘Afterglow’

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran fans, rejoice!

The singer released a new song, “Afterglow” on Monday. It’s his first new music since welcoming his first child in August.

In it he sings, “We were love drunk waiting on a miracle/Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow/So alone in love like the world had disappeared.”

Sheeran shared the song on his Instagram with an accompanying video, “Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x”

When Sheeran announced the birth of his daughter in September he said they named her Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here,” he wrote at the time. “We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”