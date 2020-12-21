Elliot Page thanks fans for outpouring of support

Entertainment

Actor Elliot Page is expressing gratitude to supporters after sharing that he identifies as non-binary and transgender.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift,” Page wrote in a post on Sunday. “Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline See you in 2021, Xoxo Elliot”

Page’s “Juno” costar Jennifer Garner commented, writing, “Major, huge love to you, Elliot.”

In a heartfelt post on social media earlier this month, the Oscar-nominated star said he uses the pronouns “he” and “they.”

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community.”

Page’s wife, Emma Portner, showed her love and support online, writing: “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world.”