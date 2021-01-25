‘Godzilla vs Kong’ trailer gives first glimpse of epic monster showdown

Entertainment

Hollywood has rocked the internet with a glimpse of a monster new offering — “Godzilla vs Kong.”

Movie fans around the world have reveled in the trailer, which runs for almost two-and-a-half minutes and features just about everything you might want from a face-off between a leviathan lizard and a supersized gorilla.

“Legends will collide,” teased Warner Bros as it unveiled a sneak peek at the new movie, which will see “the two most powerful forces of nature clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages.”

The movie, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and young newcomer Kaylee Hottle as an orphaned girl with a special bond with the mighty ape.

In publicity material, Warner Bros, which, like CNN, is owned by AT&T (T) subsidiary WarnerMedia, said: “The epic clash between the two titans — instigated by unseen forces — is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

The latest offering from Warner Bros’ MonsterVerse franchise hits theaters on March 26, but it will also be available free to stream for a month to HBO Max subscribers in the US. The studio has not yet issued a release date for elsewhere around the world.

Back in December, Warner Bros, the world’s second-largest movie studio, announced plans to stream all of its 2021 movies at the same time they hit theaters.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said in a blog post some of the highlights included “The Little Things,” “Tom & Jerry,” “In The Heights” and “Dune.”