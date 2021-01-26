Beyoncé drops new ‘Icy Park’ collection for Ivy Park

Entertainment

Beyoncé has released a new Ivy Park collection called Icy Park, filled with streetwear, footwear and winter pieces for her fans.

Ivy Park, a collaboration with Adidas, released the ad campaign for Icy Park on Monday, featuring Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Gucci Mane wearing select pieces from the line. Mane sports a gold parka and track pants, while Baldwin Bieber is pictured lying on a truck that matches her outfit.

Besides winter wear and ski looks, the latest line also features new versions of the Ivy Park Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid and Super Sleek sneakers, according to WWD. There is also a brand-new Super Sleek Boot.

Beyoncé herself is featured in the campaign. She’s seen sitting on a ski lift in a white bodysuit, white leggings, sneakers, long white gloves and a white fuzzy ski hat.

The brand announced on Instagram: “#ICYPARK Coming Soon.”

Icy Park is Beyoncé’s third fashion line with Adidas. The collaboration is called Adidas x Ivy Park. The first Ivy Park line dropped in January 2020. A second one followed in the fall. Those two lines sold out immediately.