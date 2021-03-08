Las Cruces native hits big on ‘American Idol’

Entertainment

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — A 20-year-old Las Cruces native made his debut on ABC's hit TV show "American Idol" this season. Las Cruces' own Dzaki Sukarno was born and raised in southern New Mexico and said it was the opportunity of a lifetime.

Sukaro told ABC affiliate KOAT that he took a leap of faith and did a virtual audition to make the cut for the show. He went through several producers and did well. Sukaro said he had to wait more than a month to find out if he would be getting a live audition in California. After almost two months, he received an email, saying he made it to the next round.

While studying at New Mexico State University, Sukaro said he played at several restaurants and bars in the Las Cruces area to practice his pitch and get more comfortable with performing in front of an audience. His family has done nothing but support him, he says, and he is truly grateful for the Las Cruces community for backing him all the way through.

Sukaro said that when he got to the live audition in California, he doesn't remember what it felt like to sing in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan because he was focused on singing and doing it well. Sukaro says he is super grateful for the experience.

His performance on "American Idol" aired in February. Sukaro did get a golden ticket into the Hollywood round.