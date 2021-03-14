Beyoncé wins 28th Grammy Award, passes Alison Krauss to become the most decorated woman in Grammys history

Entertainment

NEW YORK — The Grammys are drunk in love with Beyoncé: The singer has surpassed Alison Krauss to become the most decorated female act in Grammy history. Beyoncé earned her 28th Grammy on Sunday, picking up honors like best R&B performance for “Black Parade,” best music video for “Brown Skin Girl” as well as best rap performance and best rap song for “Savage,” with Megan Thee Stallion. Beyoncé is now tied with producer and multi-instrumentalist Quincy Jones for the second most Grammy wins. The late conductor Georg Solti is the most decorated Grammy winner with 31 wins.