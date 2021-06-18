Concerts are making a comeback. Harry Styles and other artists are touring this summer

Entertainment

As the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, artists are slowly getting back on stage to perform in front of live audiences again.

The Foo Fighters are kicking things off with a big show Sunday to celebrate the reopening of New York’s Madison Square Garden.

It will mark the first time in over 400 days since the iconic venue has had a concert due to pandemic. In order to attend the concert, attendees must show proof of having been fully vaccinated — sparking protests by some. Outside a Foo Fighter’s concert in Agoura Hills, California, earlier this week, several dozen anti-vaccine demonstrators gathered.

While Covid protocols for large gatherings will still vary by venue, a growing number of artists have announced summer performance dates, including Garth Brooks, Dave Matthews, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Celine Dion and Maroon Five.

One Republic’s Ryan Tedder told CNN he can’t wait to perform at MLB’s All Star Weekend in July.

“We just started booking gigs in August and September,” Tedder told CNN in a recent interview. “It’s coming back but it’s been a minute. We’ve been anxious to get back.”

“I think live music will explode,” Tedder added. “I think this has created a scenario in which everyone that’s alive has this new lease on their time in moving forward, at least for the next year or two.”

New York City has plans for an ultimate outdoor concert in Central Park in August. Clive Davis is signed on to produce.

See below for a list of some of the other summer concerts happening nationwide.

Dierks Bentley

Bentley will kick off his “Beers On Me” tour on August 13 in Salt Lake City at the Usana Amphitheatre.

Luke Bryan

Bryan will hit the stage on July 8 in Syracuse, New York for his “Proud to Be Right Here” tour.

Lil Jon

The rapper hits the stage on June 27 in Everett, Massachusetts.

The Dave Matthews Band

The forever young band will begin touring again on July 23, starting off in Raleigh, North Carolina at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

Céline Dion

Dion’s “Courage World” tour kicks off on August 16 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, at Bell MTS Place.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer

Their “Hella Mega” tour 2021 begins their North American tour on July 24 at Global Life Field in Dallas, Texas.

Garth Brooks

The country legend kicks off his tour in Las Vegas on July 10 at Allegiant Stadium.

John Legend

Legend begins his tour on September 1 at the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chance The Rapper

The rapper is putting on a free concert in New York City on August 2.

Maroon 5 with Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor

These artists will begin touring together on August 7 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Ludacris

The Atlanta-based rapper will be performing on August 31 in Du Quoin, Illinois.

Harry Styles

Styles will dance the night away when he jump starts his “Presents Love” tour with Jenny Lewis on August 14 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.