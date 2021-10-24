El Paso’s Khalid shares new song ‘Present’ & announces ‘Scenic Drive’ mixtape

EL PASO, Texas -- Khalid has dropped a new song, which is our first taste of an EP he plans to release in December.

The song is called "Present," and in a statement, Khalid explains "My mom raised me on R&B and whether it’s the harmonies or melodies, it will always be a part of my music. 'Present' is just the beginning and I love that it has a dual meaning."

"It feels good to be more 'present' after such a trying year in the pandemic," he goes on. "And it’s also a 'present' for my fans that have been with me every step of the way.”

"Present" is a song from a new EP Khalid plans to release on December 3. Scenic Drive, which he describes as a "tape," is meant to be a companion piece to his 2018 EP, Sun City.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Khalid says he's also made a new album, but decided to release the EP first.

"There's two projects. They're related. They're related but it's like the more mature cousin. And then the album is like its own thing, it's like this new-born baby," he explains. It's named after a real-life place in his hometown of El Paso: "It's this drive up this mountain side," Khalid notes.

Scenic Drive features eight songs, six of which are collaborations with R&B or hip hop artists, including Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, 6lack and Kiana Ledé.

"Those are artists that I listen to, that I love," Khalid tells Lowe. "Everybody that I collaborated with, we're friends, and we love each other. We respect each other as artists

"Present" is Khalid's second new song of 2021, following "New Normal."