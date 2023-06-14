Singer Kali Uchis to perform in El Paso this October

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kali Uchis will perform in El Paso this October during the second leg of her The Red Moon in Venus Tour. She'll be at the Don Haskins Center October 3.

This tour follows the release of Uchis' recent album, Red Moon in Venus in March. The album made it into the Billboard Top 200 chart, debuting at #4.

The first leg of her tour was sold out, according to event organizers. Tickets for the newly-announced tour dates go on presale June 14. General sales begin June 16 at 10 a.m. MT.