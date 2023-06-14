Skip to Content
Entertainment

Singer Kali Uchis to perform in El Paso this October

Ticketmaster
By
Published 9:40 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kali Uchis will perform in El Paso this October during the second leg of her The Red Moon in Venus Tour. She'll be at the Don Haskins Center October 3.

This tour follows the release of Uchis' recent album, Red Moon in Venus in March. The album made it into the Billboard Top 200 chart, debuting at #4.

The first leg of her tour was sold out, according to event organizers. Tickets for the newly-announced tour dates go on presale June 14. General sales begin June 16 at 10 a.m. MT.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content