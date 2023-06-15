‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 warps onto Paramount Plus Today

It's been just three weeks shy of exactly one year since we watched Captain Pike joined forces with Captain Kirk in the conclusion of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'" first season.

Both the second and third seasons have been filmed back-to-back, this means that the show hasn't been affected by the writer's strike.

The crew of the starship enterprise, in the era before Captain James T. Kirk, is back, in the second season. It is sticking with its original mandate to explore unknown worlds and civilizations while continuing with the emotional core of the Trek universe.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 15, Paramount+