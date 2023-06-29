Peso Pluma adds extra El Paso concert date on first US tour

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Good news for fans of up-and-coming Latin performer Peso Pluma. The singer is adding a second concert date in El Paso to his first U.S. tour.

He was originally scheduled to perform at the El Paso County Coliseum on August 4, 2023. Now he will invited fans to the venue on both August 3 and 4.

According to recent listings on Ticketmaster, both concerts are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available right now.

The "Ella Baila Solo" singer begins his Double P Tour July 20 in Inglewood, Oregon before making his way to El Paso and finally ending the tour in Anaheim, California on October 20.