La Nube museum to feature interactive artwork by El Paso artist

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The new La Nube children's museum will feature an interactive exhibit by Margarita Cabrera, an artist based in El Paso.

The installation is entitled Craft of Resistance and it celebrates El Paso's immigrant community, perseverance, creativity, and hope.

Mirroring human migration through the Borderland, the artwork will use small copper monarch butterflies as a metaphor and allow children to interact with the individual magnetic sculptures.

"It is a privilege to create a sculptural installation honoring immigration history our community can be proud of for La Nube in El Paso, the city where my family migrated about 30 years ago," Cabrera said.

The piece will feature in La Nube's Challenge It zone, an area designed to ignite deep discoveries for museum-goers.

La Nube is expected to open in 2024.