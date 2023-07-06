Skip to Content
Entertainment

La Nube museum to feature interactive artwork by El Paso artist

El Paso Community Foundation
By
Published 2:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The new La Nube children's museum will feature an interactive exhibit by Margarita Cabrera, an artist based in El Paso.

The installation is entitled Craft of Resistance and it celebrates El Paso's immigrant community, perseverance, creativity, and hope.

Mirroring human migration through the Borderland, the artwork will use small copper monarch butterflies as a metaphor and allow children to interact with the individual magnetic sculptures.

"It is a privilege to create a sculptural installation honoring immigration history our community can be proud of for La Nube in El Paso, the city where my family migrated about 30 years ago," Cabrera said.

The piece will feature in La Nube's Challenge It zone, an area designed to ignite deep discoveries for museum-goers.

La Nube is expected to open in 2024.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content