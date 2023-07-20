See Harry Styles go to the circus in new ‘Daylight’ video

(ABC NEWS) --- Harry Styles performs some death-defying stunts in his new music video for "Daylight."

The video features the singer strolling through the setup of a circus or carnival, which appears to be staffed entirely by women.

One female performer does a knife-throwing act with Styles as a target, while another one puts him in a cabinet for a magic trick.

Another performer shoots him out of a cannon. Styles, wearing a yellow leotard and wings, flies around for a bit. He's also seen walking on a high wire, riding a bicycle and riding a horse. The clip ends with him falling off the high wire.

"If I was a bluebird, I would fly to you," he sings on the track. "You’d be the spoon/ Dip you in honey so I could be sticking to you."

Back in May, Styles and his pal James Corden did a skit where they filmed a $300 video for "Daylight" in a Brooklyn apartment.

"Daylight" is from Styles' third studio album, "Harry's House."

The singer is currently on tour, which ends this week in Reggio Emilia, Italy.