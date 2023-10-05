Skip to Content
San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church celebrating 25 years with bazaar

San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church
today at 10:50 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church is hosting its annual bazaar Saturday, October 7, 2023. Doors open at 3 p.m. and close at 11 p.m.

The church is located at 503 Hunter Drive in the Lower Valley, just a few blocks south of the EPCC Valle Verde campus.

This year's bazaar marks the 25th anniversary of the church.

"Admission to the event is free," organizers say. "There will be food, games, raffle, live music, beer & refreshments, entertainment and more! We look forward to seeing you at the bazaar."

Emma Hoggard

