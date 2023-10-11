Actor John Leguizamo headlining El Paso fiesta

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fans of John Leguizamo can catch the actor at the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's annual fiesta.

Happening December 2, 2023, the event features Leguizamo as keynote speaker, dinner, dancing to music by Joshua Lucero and Midnight Vibe, silent auction, and piñata surprise. The reception begins at 6:00 p.m. and the program and dinner at 7 p.m.

The chamber is offering tickets to members and non-members alike, as well as special sponsorship opportunities. Learn more information by calling (915)-566-4066.

Learn more about the event here.