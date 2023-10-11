Skip to Content
Entertainment

Actor John Leguizamo headlining El Paso fiesta

ABC News
By
today at 4:28 PM
Published 4:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fans of John Leguizamo can catch the actor at the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's annual fiesta.

Happening December 2, 2023, the event features Leguizamo as keynote speaker, dinner, dancing to music by Joshua Lucero and Midnight Vibe, silent auction, and piñata surprise. The reception begins at 6:00 p.m. and the program and dinner at 7 p.m.

The chamber is offering tickets to members and non-members alike, as well as special sponsorship opportunities. Learn more information by calling (915)-566-4066.

Learn more about the event here.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content