Britney Spears’ memoir a million seller after just one week since its release

NEW YORK (AP) — Britney Spears’ memoir “The Woman in Me” has sold 1.1 million copies through its first week. Spears says in a statement Wednesday that she poured her “heart and soul” in the book and that she is grateful to fans for “their unwavering support.” “The Woman in Me” was released by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, which also released Spears’ statement. The sales figures include pre-orders, print sales, e-books and audiobooks. “The Woman in Me,” released Oct. 24, has been praised by critics as a compelling account of her global fame and ongoing struggles.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.