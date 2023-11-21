Fill your holiday stocking with Cher, Ella Fitzgerald, Brandy, Andrea Bocelli and more
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — What is a holiday season without festive music? The classics are great, but the classics performed by some of the best performers across pop, R&B, rock, opera, soul and beyond? That’s a real reason to celebrate. In honor of the most wonderful time of the year, Associated Press Music Writer Maria Sherman has compiled some of the best new holiday releases for your listening pleasure. It has everything from Cher’s first Christmas album to Ella Fitzgerald, Brandy, Andrea Bocelli, Chicago, Luther Vandross and beyond. Because sometimes the best thing that can happen to an old classic is revitalizing it with a new performance.