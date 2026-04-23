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Canutillo ISD earns national music education award

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Published 2:38 PM

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Best Communities for Music Education designation recognizes districts across the country for demonstrating commitment to quality music education. The Canutillo Independent School District was named one of the best music education communities, the district said Thursday.

National Association of Music Merchants Foundation named CISD with the national title. The district said the selection process looked at funding, participation rates, facilities an community support.

“Building a strong fine arts program is essential to serving the whole child and creating opportunities for every student to discover their talents,” said CISD Superintendent Josue Borrego.

CISD said it strengthened its fine arts programs, including re-establishing its jazz band. Its next steps include adding orchestra and mariachi programs.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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