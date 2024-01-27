Canutillo High School’s Mya Sanchez Prepares to Make New York Fashion Week Debut

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo High School freshman Mya Sanchez is gearing up for her New York Fashion Week debut, set to walk the runways for swimwear designer Krissy King.

At just 15, Sanchez has recently signed contracts with Muse Management and MMG New York, securing representation in the Pacific Northwest and New York/California regions.

Expressing a mix of emotions, Sanchez is thrilled and nervous as she anticipates walking for Krissy King's teen swimwear and couture lines.

Despite the exciting opportunities, she emphasizes the need to stay humble and kind in the dynamic world of modeling.

As she approaches this significant moment in her career, Sanchez looks forward to her future, planning to attend the University of Florida, pursue a career as a nurse aesthetician, and continue her modeling journey.

She encourages others to follow their dreams with determination and a positive mindset.