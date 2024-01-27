Skip to Content
Entertainment

Canutillo High School’s Mya Sanchez Prepares to Make New York Fashion Week Debut

SANCHEZ FAMILY
By
Published 1:53 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo High School freshman Mya Sanchez is gearing up for her New York Fashion Week debut, set to walk the runways for swimwear designer Krissy King.

At just 15, Sanchez has recently signed contracts with Muse Management and MMG New York, securing representation in the Pacific Northwest and New York/California regions.

Expressing a mix of emotions, Sanchez is thrilled and nervous as she anticipates walking for Krissy King's teen swimwear and couture lines.

Despite the exciting opportunities, she emphasizes the need to stay humble and kind in the dynamic world of modeling.

As she approaches this significant moment in her career, Sanchez looks forward to her future, planning to attend the University of Florida, pursue a career as a nurse aesthetician, and continue her modeling journey.

She encourages others to follow their dreams with determination and a positive mindset.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content