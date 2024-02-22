Los Empeños de una Casa Show

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- A new semester has begun at UTEP and that brings new productions!

Los empeños de una casa is a rom-com full of mayhem and chisme written by the Mexican progressive nun, poet, and philosopher, Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz.

This new bilingual translation of de la Cruz’s play is a comedy of errors set in 1680s Spain and explores love, honor, revenge, and a tangled web of jealousy as the young lovers vie to fulfill their hearts’ desires.

The Department of Theatre and Dance’s partnered with EPISD’s Young Women’s STEAM and Preparatory Academy for two years and UTEP’s Senior Project Translation Class guided by Victoria Garcia has been a reclamation of language and history. Written during Spain’s Golden Age, Sor Juana defied society’s notion of what should be; this production embraces that defiance and aims to honor bilingualism, culture, and strength. The students at the YWA were between the ages of 12-17 while working on this project; their tenacity and skill are a modern example of the brilliance of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz.

Show debuts February 23rd, 7:30 P.M. at the Wise Family Theatre.