El Paso Children’s Hospital treats sick kids to “Holiday in July” Parade: UTEP athletes take part

EL PASO (KVIA) -- As she glanced up with a look of admiration while still connected to medical devices alongside of her, 9-year-old Kareli Teran waved to UTEP basketall players who made a special visit to the El Paso Children's hospital.

They were part of a holiday-themed parade down the halls of the hospital, complete with Santa Clause, as hospital staff dressed in costumes, along with scores of volunteers. They handed out candy and marched through the various floors of the El Paso Children's Hospital parade-style.

"I think (Santa) went from the North Pole to (here) in El Paso," said little Kareli, "I'm Happy, so, happy."

It was a very special day for dozens of kids at the El Paso Children's Hospital, who got a break from their stresses of being sick, or recovering from ailments and surgery, to see a holiday-like parade from their rooms.

Nicolle Boik, a Child Life Specialist at El Paso Children's Hospital, said, "It's an opportunity to bring joy and normalcy, because kids are used to doing fun things, and we need to bring that here."

Miss El Paso, Miss El Paso-teen, and Miss El Paso La Feria, all joined in to put smiles on kids faces.

"It's a really rewarding experience," said Jacqueline Piña, Miss El Paso La Feria.

UTEP basketball players and cheerleaders also joined in the parade.

11-year-old patient Santiago Torres, told ABC-7's Paul Cicala, who also volunteers at the hospital on a weekly basis, "It was reaallly cool to see characters dressup like the Mandalorian and in Star Wars stuff. I loved the costumes they wore."

